Level-headed Arsenal sensation won’t care about comparisons with Chelsea & Man City stars

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Honestly, the whole Bukayo Saka/Palmer/Foden debate just makes me laugh.

Why is it that every time one of them does something decent, we have to spend the next 24 or 48 hours arguing about who is better?

All three of them are just fantastic players in their own right. Isn’t that enough?

Obviously, I have watched Saka come through at Arsenal. I saw him in the youth teams and I saw him make the breakthrough into the senior side.

I was there in Germany when he scored his first Arsenal goal against Frankfurt in the Europa League and was one of the group of journalists who interviewed him immediately after the game.

It was obvious to me then that Arsenal had a player who was just a bit different to the majority of the rest you see come through the ranks.

I just had a feeling he was going to make a big impact on the team, but I could never have predicted what he has gone on to achieve since.

His record speaks for itself and the way he has started this season, despite having barely any time off, shows that he is still getting better and better.

He was phenomenal again on Saturday. He just steps up and delivers time and time again. He’s just so reliable, so consistent and so precise with what he does.

Bukayo Saka won’t care about ‘world class’ labels

He won’t care about what’s said away from the pitch. Whether people believe he is ‘world class’ or not will not bother him in the slightest.

And that’s what’s so great about him. He’s so level headed, so mature. All he cares about is performing week in, week out for Arsenal.

He won’t be listening to any comparisons between himself and other players and using it as motivation. All he is motivated by is improving and trying to win trophies.

He’s the ultimate team player. Someone who will win a game for you in attack, but will also work as hard as anyone defensively. That’s what makes him stand out from the pack.

It’s been a privilege to watch his progression so far and I can’t wait to see what is still to come.

