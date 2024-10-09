“Unique” Chelsea talent has no “ceiling” admits 22-year-old Blues star

Cole Palmer with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke believes that his Blues teammate Cole Palmer has no ceiling as the 22-year-old continues to light up the Premier League.

Man City allowed the midfielder to move to Stamford Bridge last summer as part of a £42.5m deal and it is a decision that has not aged well for the Premier League champions.

Palmer has gone on to become Chelsea’s most important player and put up some incredible numbers. Across the 54 appearances he has made for the London outfit, the Englishman has produced 31 goals alongside 20 assists.

Throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign, the former Man City star has already provided Chelsea with six goals and five assists across all competitions, which has contributed massively to Enzo Maresca’s team’s positive start to the season.

Follwing his four goals against Brighton, many asked the question if Palmer is the best player in the Premier League.

His Chelsea teammate Noni Madueke has not answered this, however, the winger has stated that there is no ceiling on the 22-year-old’s talent.

Speaking to The Athletic, Madueke said: “I think the sky’s the limit for Cole Palmer. I don’t know if he has a ceiling, I don’t know what his ceiling is.

“Cole Palmer’s a very unique player. A type of player that doesn’t feel pressure, in the most pressurised situations. I admire that about him. He’s a great footballer. And I’m sure he’s going to produce for England, just as he does for Chelsea.”

Does Chelsea’s Cole Palmer have a ceiling?

Most players have a ceiling and Palmer likely reaches his at some point. However, that ceiling will be very high as the midfielder has already shown incredible ability at the age of 22.

As Chelsea continue to get better and the Englishman carries on his development route, even more magical things could start to happen for the former Man City star. Palmer is without doubt a special player and will continue to be a game-changer for the Blues throughout the rest of the season.

It also remains to be seen where the England star’s career takes him as a return to Man City or even a move to Real Madrid would affect how people view the player further down the line.