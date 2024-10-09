Peter Crouch shares thoughts on the future of Marc Guehi (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are unlikely to give up their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in 2025 after the Magpies pushed hard for the England international over the summer.

Eddie Howe was on the lookout for a new centre-back during the latest transfer window and the Tyneside club identified Guehi as their top target following his impressive showings at Euro 2024 with England.

Newcastle pushed hard for the 24-year-old and submitted up to four bids for the Crystal Palace star.

The final offer was worth £65m, however, the Eagles rejected the proposal as they held out for over £70m. As a result, Newcastle decided to walk away but are prepared to test their Premier League rivals’ resolve again in January when the defender enters the remaining 18 months of his contract.

Should Guehi not leave then, the summer will certainly see the Crystal Palace star depart Selhurst Park as the South London outfit would get the best deal then with his contract entering its final year.

The problem for Newcastle is that more clubs will enter the race and there have also been rumours of Liverpool showing interest in the England international.

Peter Crouch thinks Marc Guehi will leave Crystal Palace in 2025

One man who believes that Guehi will leave Crystal Palace in 2025 is TNT Sports pundit Peter Crouch.

“That was a big, big call for this football club [Palace] to keep hold of him,” the former Liverpool star told TNT Sports via the Daily Mail before the Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to the Reds last Saturday. “Newcastle I think came in with £70m, it was their number one target.

“It went on all summer, yeah. I think Guehi will go, I think they’ll really struggle to keep hold of him, a few clubs like Liverpool coming in for him as well. I think he’s done well to kind of get on with it.

“There was a lot of interest after the Euros for him, but, you know, he’s got his head down. He’s getting on with it, and he’s got to do his job for Palace.”