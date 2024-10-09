“You can feel a different atmosphere” – Inside Enzo Maresca’s strong start as Chelsea manager

Enzo Maresca has started well at Chelsea (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has made a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge and Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to provide some insight into why the new Blues boss has done so well.

The Italian tactician impressed at his former club Leicester City, but he’s relatively inexperienced at the highest level, so some will undoubtedly have seen it as a gamble when Chelsea gave him the job this summer.

Now, however, it’s increasingly looking like a fine decision by the west London giants, with Chelsea playing some fine football under Maresca, and with many of the club’s expensive signings finally starting to look more settled and confident in what they’re doing.

Romano has given credit to Maresca for improving the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, saying Chelsea’s players all seem really happy under the 44-year-old.

Enzo Maresca’s strong Chelsea start explained by Fabrizio Romano

“It’s been a really strong start to the season for Chelsea and I think Enzo Maresca deserves credit after his arrival this summer in what was not the easiest moment,” Romano said.

“Mauricio Pochettino had also done well towards the end of last season, but the club decided to go in a different direction, though it now looks like it’s proved to be a smart call, even on an inexperienced name in his first Premier League job.

“I’m told that Maresca is having a very good impact on these players on the tactical point of view, and also the results of that have clearly been good. But most important part is the feeling he created with the players; they’re all very happy with Maresca, how direct and clear he is, also the fans are appreciating that and you can feel a different atmosphere at Stamford Bridge this season.

“Full credit to Maresca for the job he’s done so far – the start has been excellent but this project is obviously a long term one, so there might still be a few ups and downs, but let’s give him time to continue his impressive work.”