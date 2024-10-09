Update on what Erik ten Hag is doing following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s six-hour Man United meeting

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly still planning as normal for the club’s next game against Brentford in the Premier League, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer holding a six-hour meeting in London on Tuesday.

Ten Hag’s United side are going through a really difficult period at the moment, with just two wins from their last nine games in all competitions, and none in their last five.

Still, according to ESPN, Ten Hag is preparing as usual for the Red Devils’ next match, with the team due to take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday 19th October.

It remains to be seen if things will stay as they are now, but ESPN’s report suggests there’s not been any real change at United, with Ten Hag still in the job and Ratcliffe’s meeting with Glazer said to have been something that was planned a while ago anyway.

Can Erik ten Hag survive as Manchester United manager?

This was never going to be an easy job for Ten Hag, but at the same time he’s also been given plenty of time at the club now, as well as a lot in the way of resources to invest in this squad.

The Dutch tactician did fine work at his former club Ajax, but this has perhaps looked like too much of a step up for him, and one imagines he can’t have that many more games left to prove himself, even if the sack doesn’t seem to be imminent.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier today, Fabrizio Romano said much the same as has been reported elsewhere today, though he did say it would be worth following this from hour to hour.

“Manchester United had meetings yesterday, but at the time of writing I have no substantial updates on what was discussed and what it means for how the club’s plans are taking shape,” he said.

“It’s a situation to follow hour by hour as it involves many people, they’re discussing several things after the poor start to the season. It includes the management, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, they’re discussing all together, so at the moment, while I’m writing this, Man United have not made any firm decision yet and Erik ten Hag remains the manager.”