“A situation to follow hour by hour” – exclusive update on Man United’s Erik ten Hag talks & transfer plans

Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United had talks yesterday but it’s a situation to follow hour by hour as there’s currently no substantial update on Erik ten Hag’s future or the club’s January transfer plans.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist suggesting we might have to wait a bit longer before anything more concrete is decided on Ten Hag.

For now, it seems clear that the Dutch tactician remains the United manager, so that might be a concern for some Red Devils fans who will be eager to see the necessary improvements made to strengthen the team at Old Trafford.

While there has been a big turnover of players in the last few years, the one constant has been Ten Hag, who hasn’t really done enough to impress since taking on the admittedly difficult MUFC job back in the summer of 2022.

Fabrizio Romano’s Erik ten Hag update

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “Manchester United had meetings yesterday, but at the time of writing I have no substantial updates on what was discussed and what it means for how the club’s plans are taking shape.

“It’s a situation to follow hour by hour as it involves many people, they’re discussing several things after the poor start to the season. It includes the management, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, they’re discussing all together, so at the moment, while I’m writing this, Man United have not made any firm decision yet and Erik ten Hag remains the manager.

“It’s also been reported that transfer plans for January may have come up in this meeting, but my understanding is that this will be their topic in December, not now after just eight games for sure.”

It will be interesting to see if anything changes later today or in the next few days, but something surely has to give as United cannot continue as they have done at the start of this season.