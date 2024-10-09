Erik ten Hag update has emerged following action from Joel Glazer at Man United

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

According to journalist Andy Mitten, member of the Glazer family Joel Glazer spoke to Manchester United fans recently about Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager faces an uncertain future at the club after a poor start to the season that has seen the Red Devils drop to 14th position in the Premier League.

Man United have made their worst start to a Premier League season this time, with the club winning only eight points from their first seven matches.

Along with poor results, the manner of their defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham at Old Trafford has raised concerns over the direction the club is heading under the leadership of manager Ten Hag.

The club’s poor form has seen Ten Hag linked with an exit from the club with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Simone Inzaghi and Thomas Frank being mentioned in the media as the managers being targeted by the Premier League giants.

Mitten has revealed that Glazer talked to the fans recently and the Man United faithful have little faith in Ten Hag.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, he said:

“I think you’re right, Laurie, about Joel Glazer. That is the first time he has sat face-to-face with with Manchester United fans, because he called in on Zoom last time. So that is significant, and what’s happening now, I mean, I feel like my anger came across in the podcast a week ago. I think I’ve gone through that stage now. I wouldn’t say that I’m resigned, but I didn’t expect United to win at Villa. But then the game starts, and you go on, go on, and it’s not a bad result, 0-0 against Aston Villa. But, it’s under this huge cloud at the moment of a really poor start to the season, poor results, uncertainty around the manager. The fans, I think there’s very, very little support for Erik ten Hag.”

It seems that Ten Hag has lost the support of the fans at the club and it is not a surprise considering how they have performed under him.

The manager is now in his third season at the club and he has failed to raise the standards of the team, on and off the pitch.

Erik ten Hag is struggling at Man United

Their performance levels have dropped consistently and despite being backed by the club with new signings in every transfer window he has been at the club, he has failed to deliver positive results.

Not only the results have been poor but their playing style has still not improved under the Dutch manager and it is clear that they have regressed compared to their time under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Man United hierarchy have met and discussed the future of the manager and his performance this season and it still remains to be seen if they will part ways with the manager or continue to support him.