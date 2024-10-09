Pundit Jeff Stelling believes Ange Postecoglou has a problem with Tottenham fullbacks from a defensive aspect.

Tottenham suffered a devastating defeat to Brighton at the weekend despite leading 0-2 after halftime.

Spurs fullbacks Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie have been heavily criticized since joining the club for their defensive lapses.

“First of all, there is no shame in losing to Brighton, it happens to the best of sides, but it was the manner of the defeat,” = said Stelling.

“I think they have an issue with both fullbacks defensively. Porro and Udogie, they are terrific going forward, but defensively.” – finished Stelling.