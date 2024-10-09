Jack Grealish England vs Republic of Ireland.

Man City midfielder Jack Grealish name checked Newcastle star Anthony Gordon when asked if he was disappointed not to make England’s Euro squad this summer.

Grealish was left out of the squad by Gareth Southgate who preferred Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze instead.

“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t really agree with it,” Grealish told The Telegraph. “Do I think I should have gone? I still think that, yeah, I should have but obviously it wasn’t meant to be.

“I felt like I didn’t have the best season. You look at some players, for example, in my position. Even the likes of Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, people like this, they scored a lot of goals, which 100 per cent I agree with.

“But I just know that my game is not just about goals. I think I give so much more to the team than just goals. And I think you need a bit of a balance in every position on the pitch and I class myself as quite an experienced player now. I’ve played in quite a lot of big games, Champions League finals, FA Cup finals and I’ve won a lot of stuff now.” – said Grealish.