Saudi clubs eyeing up another Arsenal star after failed transfer bid in the summer

Arsenal's Jorginho at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are reportedly eyeing up a potential free transfer swoop for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has had a decent impact during his time at Arsenal, even if he’s never been quite as much of an automatic starter as he was for most of his Chelsea career.

Jorginho’s quality and experience makes him a useful presence in Mikel Arteta’s squad, but he’s had even less playing time so far this term and Fichajes claim he’s possibly set to receive an opportunity to become the latest big-name player to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about this, as Jorginho might still have a role to play in midfield, where the team could find themselves lacking depth if players like Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino get injured or suspended.

Jorginho transfer: Will the Arsenal midfielder make Saudi move?

Jorginho is the latest Arsenal player to attract Saudi interest, but will he make the move or will it end up like the Leandro Trossard saga?

The Gunners rejected a Saudi bid for Trossard in the summer, but the difference with Jorginho is that the 32-year-old is set to be out of contract in not that long, meaning he can even start negotiating a move for next season from January onwards, provided it’s not with another English club.

If Jorginho does leave, Arsenal surely need to strengthen in midfield again soon, with Arteta making plenty of changes in that area of the pitch in recent times, allowing Granit Xhaka to leave just over a year ago, while big names like Rice and Merino have arrived.

Still, it seems we could be set to see more turnover in that area of Arteta’s squad if this Jorginho to Saudi story ends up turning into something more concrete in the months ahead.