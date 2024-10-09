Journalist Dean Jones feels the Hammers made a mistake appointing Julen Lopetegui in the first place.

The summer saw the longtime manager David Moyes at the London Stadium replaced by the former Real Madrid coach, who hasn’t won over the supporters of West Ham yet.

Jones has stated that he feels it would be a “waste of time” to continue working with the new boss and that he should be sacked as soon as possible.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve heard reports that there are a fair few people that are not convinced about Lopetegui, and obviously there was friction recently between him and Mohammed Kudus in the dressing room at half-time.