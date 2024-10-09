Journalist Dean Jones feels the Hammers made a mistake appointing Julen Lopetegui in the first place.
The summer saw the longtime manager David Moyes at the London Stadium replaced by the former Real Madrid coach, who hasn’t won over the supporters of West Ham yet.
Jones has stated that he feels it would be a “waste of time” to continue working with the new boss and that he should be sacked as soon as possible.
“So there are other layers here that could affect the situation, but there’s emotion too, that is going to impact how this goes, and we’ll see whether they’re (the West Ham board) on the right side of those feelings once we come out of this break.
“Honestly, I’d probably sack him (Lopetegui). I think they’ve got it wrong. I don’t think this is the right man for them. I think it’s a waste of time. I’d sack him.” – finished Jones for GiveMeSport.