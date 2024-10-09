Jurgen Klopp signs contract to take new job in his first major role after Liverpool exit

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany, Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract with Red Bull to become their Global Head of Soccer.

The German manager left Anfield after the end of last season following a successful spell at the Premier League club.

Klopp guided Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League success in his nine-year tenure at the club.

He decided to leave the Liverpool job to take a break from football but from the start of 2025, he has agreed to take a new job, however, it will be in a different capacity to what Klopp is used to.

Since his exit from Liverpool, he has been linked with a number of different jobs, including the Germany national team job.

It has also been reported that the contract he has signed with Red Bull includes an exit clause which would allow him to leave his role and take the Germany job in the future.

The highly successful manager is now going to head the Red Bull football teams and become a major part of their decision making.

He will act as an adviser to the Red Bull football teams on coaching, management, player development and recruitment.

Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig, Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, MLS outfit New York Red Bulls and Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino come under the bracket of the Red Bull teams which Klopp will be heading now.

Jurgen Klopp has taken the challenge of a new role

Considering his knowledge and experience in the game, he would be the ideal person for that role and it would also come as a challenge for him since this is completely different from what he has done all his life.

It is still now known how long the contract will last but Klopp would have the option to leave if he decides to step back into management again.

At this stage, it is looking more likely that Klopp will become the future Germany manager rather than taking a job at any club.

His new role would also provide him the opportunity to work again with his assistant manager at Liverpool Pep Lijnders, who is now the coach of Salzburg.