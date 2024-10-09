Exclusive: Liverpool exploring the market for Mohamed Salah replacements, expert confirms

Karim Adeyemi in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already taking the first steps to plan for life without star player Mohamed Salah, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has responded to the recent transfer stories involving Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed the links with Adeyemi and Kudus, playing down any specific names being in Liverpool’s sights for the moment, as it’s still too early for that.

However, the Italian journalist did say that the Reds are exploring the market for players in that area of the pitch as they also work on trying to tie Salah down to a new deal as the Egypt international approaches becoming a free agent next summer.

It would be a big blow to lose a world class performer like Salah, so LFC will surely be doing all they can to ensure they keep him, and he’ll likely be their priority over new signings.

Still, it would also be sensible to keep an eye out on possible replacements, and it seems Romano has confirmed that that’s what they’re doing.

Karim Adeyemi and Mohammed Kudus linked with Liverpool, but what’s the truth?

Responding to questions about the Adeyemi and Kudus links, Romano said: “With the Salah situation being what it is, we’re unsurprisingly seeing a lot of Liverpool transfer rumours about new wingers. It’s true that they are watching several players, but I don’t have any concrete updates yet on specific targets, despite the links with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

“Juventus wanted Adeyemi last summer, but since that moment when Karim decided to stay at Dortmund, nothing concrete happened. We’ll see what happens in the future, but for now I think it’s too early to be talking about him and Liverpool.

“Similarly, with Kudus and Liverpool there is currently nothing concrete to report. There will be 100 links per day on Liverpool with Salah out of contract but Liverpool are not in discussions or planning any move yet, it’s just a moment where they explore the market and still talk to Salah about the contract. So nothing really concrete on Kudus now, it’s not an October/November topic for sure.”

Adeyemi and Kudus are both exciting talents who could surely do a decent job of replacing Salah at Liverpool, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if these links turn into anything more concrete.