Cristiano Ronaldo could get his wish of playing with major Man City star in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo could play with Man City's Kevin De Bruyne next season. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo could get his wish in 2025 as Al-Nassr are reportedly confident in signing Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne next summer when his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

A report from Mundo Deportivo last week revealed that Ronaldo is actively encouraging Al-Nassr to present a lucrative $1m-a-week offer to De Bruyne in 2025, a move the superstar believes the Belgian would find difficult to refuse.

The former Real Madrid star sees the midfielder as a signing that would transform the Saudi Pro League team as the Portuguese international has yet to win anything meaningful since moving to the Middle East.

The 33-year-old is one of the best creative talents in world football and his presence at the Riyadh-based club would benefit Ronaldo massively.

De Bruyne is set to become a free agent in 2025 as his contract at Man City is set to expire. The Premier League champions will sit down for talks over a new deal but given his age, that will likely be a short-term offer, in addition to a reduction in his current salary.

That could see the Belgian opt for a move to Saudi Arabia having achieved everything possible with Man City, while also producing 103 goals and 171 assists across 388 games for the Manchester outfit.

Al-Nassr confident of signing Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has previously stated that he is open to moving to Saudi Arabia amid uncertainty over his Man City future. “At my age, you have to be open to everything,” the 33-year-old said about interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in an interview with Belgian outlet HLN during the summer.

According to TeamTalk, Al-Nassr are said to be confident of signing the Man City midfielder, which would grant Ronaldo his wish.

There is a long way to go before the 33-year-old makes a decision on his future but it is clear that Saudi Arabia is an option for the Belgian international.