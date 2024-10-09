Surprise England call up handed to Liverpool star who Lee Carsley knows well

Lee Carsley has called up Liverpool's Curtis Jones (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has received a surprise call up to the England squad for the Three Lions’ October matches despite the midfielder spending the majority of the 2024/25 campaign on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old suffered a muscle injury at the beginning of the season and as a result has only started two matches for the Merseyside club, which included Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Despite this, Lee Carsley has decided to make the surprise decision of calling up Jones for England’s upcoming Nations League clashes against Greece and Finland, reports The Daily Star.

The Three Lions boss has seen his original squad deteriorate due to injuries with Kobbie Mainoo, Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbs-White pulling out of international duty following last weekend’s round of Premier League matches.

Newcastle’s Tino Livramento has also been added to the squad by the England interim head coach and it remains to be seen if they can earn their first senior England caps.

Is the call up of Liverpool’s Curtis Jones a surprise?

Given the amount of action Jones has had this season, his England call up is a surprise; however, long term, Carsley will be looking to see if the 23-year-old can shine for the senior team as he did under the interim Three Lions boss at U21 level.

The midfielder made 20 appearances for England’s U21s, producing five goals and four assists. The Liverpool star was also a key part of Carsley’s squad that won the 2023 U21s European Championship, a tournament where Jones scored the winner in the final against Spain.

This is a huge opportunity for the Liverpool star and even if he doesn’t play a minute, being around the England camp will do him the world of good in the future.