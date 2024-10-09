“There are always rumours” – Liverpool target shuts down links to Man City

Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Liverpool target and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has shut down rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Man City in 2025 as the Premier League champions continue to search for a Rodri replacement.

The Spain international is out of action for the remainder of the season having suffered a major knee injury during Man City’s clash with Arsenal last month and Pep Guardiola has been testing out players from within his current squad in the Spaniard’s role ever since his setback against the Gunners.

There have been reports that if this doesn’t work out, the Manchester club could dip into the transfer market in January and should the Premier League champions decide to do this, Relevo report that Zubimendi has become a potential target as the English giants want to take advantage of the €60m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

In the aftermath of this report, the 25-year-old has now played down these links to Man City, stating that his position has not changed from the summer as the best solution for him at present is to stay in La Liga with Sociedad.

“There are always rumours but so far I’ve always thought that the best solution for me is staying at Real Sociedad,” Zubimendi said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I’ve still a lot of things to give to this club, I still wanna grow and develop here.”

Martin Zubimendi’s words are good news for Liverpool

This latest Zubimendi news will come as a positive update for Liverpool as the Reds are still in the market for a number six and they are unlikely to have lost interest in the Spaniard.

The midfielder was a top target for the Merseyside club during the summer transfer window but the Real Sociedad star decided to remain in Spain for another season.

Liverpool triggered the 25-year-old’s release clause and made significant progress towards getting the deal done as the player was keen on a move to Anfield, however, Zubimendi made the final decision to turn down the Premier League giants’ advances.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish star is open to a move during the summer of 2025, if so, the Euro 2024 winner could see a host of English clubs fighting for his signature.