John Barnes has advised Liverpool fans how to react if Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold leave

Liverpool are under serious threat of losing some of their key players due to their contract situation.

Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final year of their contract at the club and their future remains uncertain at Anfield.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while Alexander-Arnold is being chased by Real Madrid.

The Reds want to keep their three most important players at the club but as we move closer to the January transfer window, it is giving the players the opportunity to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Club legend John Barnes has opened up on the concern about the future of Liverpool stars at the club with an advise for the fans.

Barnes has told the fans to be respectful of the club if any of those players move away from Anfield.

The legendary Liverpool figure wants the fans to remain calm because he believes that now it is up to the players and not the club over what happens moving forward.

While talking on talkSPORT (via Rousing the Kop), he said:

“I would urge fans not to have a go at the club and say: ‘Oh, they are lacking ambition by not keeping them.’

“Because if they are going to go, they will go. There’s not a lot that the club can do. They will offer them their best contracts, which they will do, and if they choose not to sign it, don’t be critical of the club.”

Barnes has rightly called the fans to remain calm and there is no doubt that the players are now in a stronger position than the club.

They can all have a bigger influence now on their future and the contracts they need at the club.

However, the club have made a mess of the situation and left it too late to agree new contracts with the players.

These three Liverpool players are untouchable

All three of those players are the pillars of the Liverpool team and modern day legends at the club.

The hierarchy should have dealt with their contract issues much earlier and it is a huge surprise to see a club that is usually run so well end up in a situation like this.

There is not a lot that the club can do now and the Reds would obviously want all those three players to stay but the club is in a weak position now and Barnes has suggested that with his comments.

More than Van Dijk and Salah, the Reds would be concerned about the future of Alexander-Arnold as among those three, he has the most football left in him and at the age of 26, he is right at his peak age to perform and contribute for the club.