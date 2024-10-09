Report: Liverpool join rivals Tottenham in the race to sign Premier League attacker

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool have joined Premier League clubs Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The Cherries star is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the league because of his fine form this season.

After the departure of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, Semenyo has shouldered the responsibility of contributing to their attack and that has put clubs like Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle on alert.

Since joining the club last year, the attacker has scored 12 goals in 50 appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool have been recently linked with moves for attackers, one of them being Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, as they potentially prepare for life without Mohamed Salah who could be leaving the club for a move to the Saudi Pro League if he does not sign a new contract.

Bournemouth are fearful of interest from Premier League sides in their attacker and they feel that a similar fate as Solanke could see Semenyo leave the club but they are hopeful of getting a big fee for the attacker.

Antoine Semenyo has impressed this season

Semenyo has the talented to play on the wing, as well as upfront, with the attacker scoring three goals and registering one assist this season for the Cherries.

Tottenham have past interest in the player and they are willing to reunite him with Solanke at the club but with Liverpool and Newcastle joining the race, Spurs will find it hard to secure the services of the player.

Salah and a number of other players at Anfield, most notably Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk face an uncertain future at the club due to their contract situation.

The right-back is being monitored by La Liga champions Real Madrid while the Dutch centre-back, Van Dijk, is still yet to commit to the Reds.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could face some challenges soon

The next few months are going to be crucial for the Reds and with time, they will get a clear idea about who is staying at the club and who has made up his mind to leave.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool era is off to a brilliant start at the club but he could soon face an obstacle in his young project at Anfield if some of the players decide to part ways with the club.

As far as interest in Semenyo is concerned, the attacker has shown potential to play for a top half Premier League side and it appears that a big move for him might not be too far away.