(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager target Massimiliano Allegri has been tipped to take the AC Milan job by his managerial mentor Giovanni Galeone.

The Italian tactician has been linked with the Man United job with Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly in favour of the former Juventus and AC Milan manager to take charge of the Red Devils if Erik ten Hag is sacked by the club.

The Dutch manager is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford following a disastrous start to the season.

A number of managers have been linked with the Man United job including former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, one of their targets Allegri, who left Juventus in the summer and was replaced by Thiago Motta, has been tipped to make a return to AC Milan.

‘Max won straight away in Milan as soon as he became Rossoneri coach,’ Galeone told TuttoMercato.

‘His return to the current Milan side would be perfect for the strong technical qualities that they have. They have strong individuals in attack and Max would bring solidity to the defence.

‘If he were to receive an offer from [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, I think he would accept it, without a doubt.’

AC Milan have struggled to perform this season after winning only eleven points from their first seven matches.

Their form in the Champions League is even worse, with the Italian giants losing both their matches so far this season, one against Liverpool and the other against Bayer Leverkusen.

Manager Paulo Fonseca, who joined the club in the summer, faces the prospect of being sacked by the Serie A club and that could open the door for Allegri to return to Milan.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag to get sacked?

It would be bad news for Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson though, who would want the six-time Serie A winning manager to become the new Red Devils boss if Ten Hag is sacked.

A decision is expected soon on the future of the Dutch manager, who despite winning two trophies during his time at the club, has failed to really make a positive impact since his move from Ajax three seasons ago.

The club have given him time and investment to change the fortunes of the club but he has disappointed with his over all performance.