Liverpool and Manchester City stars lined up in ambitious double transfer

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by Carl Recine, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City could reportedly be at risk of losing their star players as San Diego FC are said to be eyeing up Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in an ambitious double transfer.

Both Salah and De Bruyne are facing uncertain futures at the moment, and it seems there could be a big effort to lure them to the MLS for 2025, according to Fichajes.

Salah will be a free agent next summer if he doesn’t end up signing a new Liverpool contract, as his current Reds deal is close to expiry, while it’s a similar situation for De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium.

Although it has mostly been a good start to life at Liverpool for new manager Arne Slot, it’s a huge concern for everyone at the club that Salah’s future remains unresolved.

Karim Adeyemi has been linked with LFC as a potential Salah replacement, but the truth is that it could be hugely challenging to ever find anyone who can contribute as much as the Egypt international has in a remarkable career at Anfield.

Where next for Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne?

Still, one imagines both Salah and De Bruyne might feel they’re coming towards the ends of their careers at the very top level, and it will surely be tempting to accept lucrative offers such as one from the MLS, while there are also bound to be continued rumours about similar opportunities in places like Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope Salah can stay a bit longer as he’s not showing any sign of slowing down, with the 32-year-old still a hugely important player for Slot’s side.

When you look at players like Robert Lewandowski still going strong for Barcelona at the age of 36, while Cristiano Ronaldo was also at Manchester United at the same age, it’s clearly possible that Salah could carry on for a few more years at Liverpool before finishing his career at a lower level.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the months ahead, but these signings would be a major statement by San Diego, rivalling Inter Miami’s high-profile deal for Lionel Messi.