Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United made surprise transfer decision in 2023

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United had the option to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and other proven forwards in summer 2023, but decided to focus on Rasmus Hojlund as their priority instead.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano confirmed the reports about Man Utd turning down the chance to sign Watkins, and the Italian journalist has admitted that he thinks it probably wasn’t the best decision.

Although Romano rates Hojlund highly and thinks he should be given time to develop at Old Trafford, he also made it clear that the Denmark international probably would have benefited from having a more experienced striker like Watkins alongside him as well.

Watkins has been superb for Villa, so it’s easy to imagine him having a big impact for a big club like United as well, with many fans likely to be frustrated that the Red Devils decided to go in a different direction.

Rasmus Hojlund was signed ahead of Ollie Watkins by Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins transfer snubbed in favour of Rasmus Hojlund

Discussing this saga, Romano said: “I’ve also been asked about a story involving United and Ollie Watkins in 2023, as it’s been claimed that they decided not to sign the Aston Villa striker, focusing instead on Ramus Hojlund.

“My information is that they had multiple options on the table, not only Watkins, but they consider Hojlund a huge talent for the future with big potential, so their number one choice in 2023 was always Hojlund.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag update has emerged following action from Joel Glazer at Man United
Report: Liverpool join rivals Tottenham in the race to sign Premier League attacker
Report: Tottenham fan favourite in talks with European club regarding a potential switch

“Was it the right decision? Personally I would not criticise Hojlund – he needs time but he’s talented and a very good player, though it’s probably true that an experienced striker next to him would have helped United.”

United fans will hope Hojlund can still come good, but it was a big gamble to put this much faith, or perhaps pressure, on a relatively inexperienced player, so in future it might be worth pairing a young attacker like this with a more experienced partner, just so there’s someone to rotate with and learn from.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Ollie Watkins Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.