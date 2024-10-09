Leeds Fulham Joe Gelhardt

Former midfielder David Norris believes that in order for Joe Gelhardt to relaunch his career, he needs to leave Leeds United as soon as possible.

This season, Gelhardt has played eight minutes of Championship football; his lone start occurred during Middlesbrough’s crushing Carabao Cup loss back in August.

The 22-year-old is ranked behind Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe, and Patrick Bamford in the pecking order.



“I think it’s the right time now for Gelhardt to move on as soon as he can.

“It’s been a couple of years now of inconsistent football for him, and you get the feeling maybe that he’s had enough and isn’t invested anymore.

“I feel for him as he did well in parts in the Premier League, but now he’s at the age when you want to be playing consistently and he’s not going to get enough game time at Leeds.”