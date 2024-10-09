Raphinha celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona reportedly still owe Leeds United a huge amount of money for the transfer of in-form Brazilian winger Raphinha.

According to a report from Sport, Barca owe Leeds a short-term payment of around €559,000, and then a whopping €42m more for the long term.

Barcelona have really started to see the best of Raphinha this season after he initially made a bit of a slow start to life at the Nou Camp, with the 27-year-old in superb form at the moment.

Raphinha has six goals and five assists already this season, and it’s clear Hansi Flick has been able to get the best out of the player, who is now looking more like the skilful and exciting winger we saw at Leeds a few years ago.

Raphinha transfer fee still looks like an issue for Leeds

Still, it’s a bit alarming to see that Barcelona still owe Leeds so much money for Raphinha, with the Yorkshire outfit surely in need of the financial boost that this transfer fee would give them.

LUFC were one of the main teams chasing promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League last season, but they well away towards the end of the campaign and didn’t quite make it back up.

This will surely have hurt Leeds financially, as well as on the pitch, so fans will no doubt hope this Raphinha issue will be sorted out soon, even if it is also normal to a certain extent for transfer deals to be paid out over multiple payments and over a long period of time like this.

The report from Sport also notes that Barca owe a number of other clubs a lot of money for signings as well, so it will be interesting to see when they manage to get this all paid off.