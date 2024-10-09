Fabrizio Romano shuts down rumours that Man City star wants to leave in January

Ederson and Stefan Ortega (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will not leave the Premier League champions in January despite reports that the German goalkeeper is open to a move mid-season.

The 31-year-old had hopes of becoming the Manchester club’s number one during the summer as Ederson was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian was the subject of interest of Saudi Arabian clubs and it was believed that the 31-year-old was open to leaving the Premier League champions to complete a big-money to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr were one Saudi Pro League side chasing the Man City shot-stopper but they saw a bid rejected for Ederson as the Manchester club did not deem the offer sufficient enough to part ways with a key member of their squad, reported The Independent.

Ortega was expected to step up had the Brazil international left, however, the former Benfica man stayed and it has resulted in the German goalkeeper playing just two matches this season.

Bild reporter Christian Falk wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing last week that Ortega was “upset” that things didn’t work out the way they were developing and that the 31-year-old could seek a move in 2025 in order to pursue his dream of being Germany’s number one.

Stefan Ortega will not leave Man City in January

Fabrizio Romano has shut down any talk of Ortega leaving Man City in January with the transfer journalist reporting that the Premier League champions have no plans to sell the goalkeeper mid-season.

The German star’s situation could be assessed at the end of the campaign based on what happens with Ederson but for now, Pep Guardiola wants Ortega to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the rest of the season.