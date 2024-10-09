Joe Gomez of Liverpool and Alexander Sorloth of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth and his representatives reportedly looking to secure a move to West Ham in January.

Atletico Madrid agreed to pay £29million to sign the La Liga player in the summer after his impressive season with Villarreal. But with just one goal and two assists to his name in his debut season under Diego Simeone, he is already being linked with a departure.

Given that his stint at Atletico appears to be failing thus far, the Hammers are considered as one of his most likely winter destinations.

The Londoners signed Niclas Fullkrug in summer after failing with a bid for Jhon Duran but according to the reports Steidten could be looking for another striking force from January.