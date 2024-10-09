Thomas Tuchel wants 25-year-old star as his first signing if he takes over at Man United

Ivill/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, German manager Thomas Tuchel has requested the signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo if he takes the Manchester United job.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager has been linked with a move to Man United due to the uncertain future of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager has struggled once again this season after making the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season.

The Red Devils are 14th in the league after seven matches this season. They are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four in the league.

Ten Hag could be shown the exit door by the club due to his failure to change the fortunes of Man United despite being given all the resources to do that.

The fans are unhappy with the job he has done at the club since his arrival.

The Premier League giants finished eighth in the league last season and it feels like this season would be a similar story if he remains in charge of them.

With Tuchel being linked with the big job at Old Trafford, the report from Fichajes has suggested that he will target a move for the 25-year-old Barcelona defender if he becomes the Man United boss.

Their defense has struggled this season even after the signings of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraou and Leny Yoro.

Not to forget that Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are already at the club but Tuchel still feels that the Man United defense needs injection of quality.

Thomas Tuchel wants Ronaldo Araujo as his first Man United signing

Araujo is considered one of the best players in the world in his position and he could be the player to make the difference in the defense for Man United.

Their defenders have struggled so much that it forced Ten Hag to start Maguire and Jonny Evans against Aston Villa in their last match.

Barcelona would do everything in their power to keep the defender at the club, who is currently recovering from a long term injury.

However, if Tuchel takes the job at Old Trafford, the Red Devils would push hard for Araujo’s signature and would try to fulfill his first request at the club.