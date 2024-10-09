Report: Tottenham fan favourite in talks with European club regarding a potential switch

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham assistant manager Ryan Mason is in talks with Belgian club Anderlecht regarding their vacant managerial role, according to The Guardian.

This development marks a significant step in Mason’s career as he contemplates his first opportunity as a full-time manager.

Mason has been part of Spurs’ coaching staff since 2018, and has worked closely with several Tottenham managers including Ange Postecoglou, who he has worked with over the past 16 months.

His experience with several top managers has allowed him to gain valuable insights into first-team management and develop his coaching philosophy.

Emerging from Tottenham’s youth academy, Mason was known as a tenacious midfielder with a strong work ethic.

However, a serious head injury prematurely ended his playing career. Undeterred, he transitioned into management, quickly ascending through the ranks at Spurs, where he served as an academy coach and head of player development.

The Tottenham fan favourite has also stepped in as interim manager on two occasions. His first stint came in 2021 after the dismissal of José Mourinho, where he made history as the youngest Premier League manager at just 29 years old. He led the team to victory in his debut match as interim boss. He later took on the interim role again during the 2022-23 season following Antonio Conte’s exit.

And while he felt he is ready to take the full-time job, the club decided to appoint Ange Postecoglou instead.

Ryan Mason’s potential new chapter with Belgian side Anderlecht

Anderlecht’s interest in Mason could be a significant moment in his managerial career. If discussions progress positively, he may soon assume the responsibilities of a full-time head coach at one of Belgium’s most respected clubs. This opportunity would mark a new chapter in Mason’s journey into first-team management.

If Mason leaves, it will not be the second time Ange Postecoglou will have lost a key member of his staff in recent months.

In June, his then senior assistant coach, Chris Davies, left the club to become the manager of Birmingham City.