Chelsea transfer target set to be given new, more affordable asking price this January

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could reportedly still be set for a January transfer window move despite only recently joining Galatasaray on loan after a lengthy saga linking him with Chelsea, who remain interested in the player.

Osimhen is a big name and it was slightly surprising to see him leave Napoli without securing a move to a major European club in one of the big five most competitive leagues, even if Galatasaray are obviously also an historic name.

It now seems the Nigeria international’s stay in Turkey could be a short one, with Corriere dello Sport reporting on the player being available for a lower asking price this January.

The report states that Osimhen’s asking price was as high as €130m in the summer, but would be more like €81m this winter, with most of that money going to Napoli, but also a small amount to Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen transfer: What Fabrizio Romano has told us about Chelsea’s interest

Chelsea supposedly remain keen on Osimhen, which seems sensible as the jury is still out on the young and inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, even if he’s shown some signs of improvement this season.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, Fabrizio Romano had the following to say on Osimhen: “I can honestly say that nothing is happening now regarding Osimhen.

“I’ve said many times recently that Chelsea’s interest remains and they still like the player, but there are no negotiations ongoing and it would be disrespectful for Galatasaray as they paid important money to land Osimhen on loan.

“Once we get closer to January we will see the developments.”

It would be exciting to see Osimhen in the Premier League in the near future, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea feel the 25-year-old’s new asking price represents good value for money after he would surely have been too expensive for them in the summer.