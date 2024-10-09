Approach made: Real Madrid make first contact with Arsenal star over ambitious transfer

William Saliba in action for Arsenal vs Southampton (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Arsenal over the potential transfer of star player William Saliba as they eye this ambitious deal for 2025.

Saliba has been a hugely important player for the Gunners in the last few years, and it seems there could now be a worry for the north London giants as Madrid have made first contact with the player’s entourage, according to Le 10 Sport.

The France international could clearly be a dream signing for Los Blancos, who will want to bring in a long-term replacement some time soon for Antonio Rudiger, who remains a key player for the club, but who is not getting any younger.

Rudiger himself recently named Saliba as a signing he’d love to see for Madrid, so perhaps we’re really starting to see the slow operation starting to attempt to turn his head.

Saliba has a contract at Arsenal until 2027, so that should be some comfort to the club’s fans as there’s no immediate need to sell to avoid the risk of him losing for free or below market value.

William Saliba transfer: Arsenal surely have to keep him

This will be an interesting test for this new-look Arsenal, who have made great strides with Mikel Arteta as manager and Edu as sporting director.

AFC had been a real mess for the latter part of Arsene Wenger’s reign, and part of that was due to losing star players to bigger clubs, with notable examples being Cesc Fabregas moving to Barcelona, Robin van Persie moving to Manchester United, and numerous others.

Losing Saliba to Real Madrid would be a similarly huge blow, and Arteta surely can’t get this team to where he wants it to be if this deal is allowed to happen.

Fabrizio Romano recently admitted, though, that he did not see Saliba leaving Arsenal, so fans will hope this doesn’t end up amounting to anything.

Romano’s comments came following Saliba being linked with PSG, so Real might not be the only club to watch out for here.