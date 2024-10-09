Another PL club rival Liverpool & Manchester United for exciting potential €80m transfer

Xavi Simons with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United could reportedly be set to face competition from Manchester City for the transfer of RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international has long looked like one of the most exciting young talents in world football, but he’s somehow struggled to establish himself in the first-team at Paris Saint-Germain, going out on loan to Leipzig instead.

Still, one imagines Simons is going to attract interest from bigger clubs in the future, and he’s now firmly in the sights of Manchester City, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

This follows a recent report from Voetbal Primeur, which also stated that Simons could have offers from the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd as well, with the 21-year-old valued at around €80m.

Xavi Simons transfer: Will he join Man City, Liverpool or Man United?

It would certainly be exciting to see Simons making the move to the Premier League for the next step of his career, but which move would make the most sense overall?

City might do well to bring in someone like Simons as a long-term replacement for ageing playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, and he’d surely be tempted by Pep Guardiola’s highly successful project.

Still, it could also be a good move for Simons to link up with fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, who is doing a superb job as Liverpool manager so far, putting the Reds firmly back into contention for major trophies.

At this moment in time, United probably doesn’t look like the best move, even if the Red Devils remain a big name in world football, and a club with a proud history.

There would be a lot of pressure on Simons to be the main man at United and help revive their fortunes, so he’d surely do better to choose Liverpool or City for a better playing environment.