(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will be holding their breath after seeing star man Bukayo Saka limp off the field on international duty for England.

Saka has been in stunning form at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, registering two goals and seven assists in seven Premier League appearances.

The latter brings him to within just 13 assists of the single-season record, held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Saka is once again playing a huge role for Arsenal as they battle in another title race alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka limps off during England match

Saka lined up from the start of England’s Nations League tie with Greece at Wembley on Thursday.

Greece took a shock lead on 49 minutes through Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

But things quickly went from bad to worse for everyone of an England and/or Arsenal persuasion as Saka was helped off the field by physios in the 52nd minute.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Saka will now be assessed by England’s staff after being replaced by Chelsea star Noni Madueke.

??? Bukayo Saka being forced off at Wembley through injury, set to be assessed by England staff. pic.twitter.com/ApOxupQD2j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2024

Arsenal face a tough tie away at Bournemouth when the Premier League returns a week on Saturday, before a Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk and a key title bout at home to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will join Arsenal supporters in praying for the fitness of Saka, who has already been so influential for the Gunners this season.

Top photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images