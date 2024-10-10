(Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard made a huge statement with his match-saving performance for Belgium against Italy in the Uefa Nations League on Thursday.

The Red Devils went 1-0 down in the opening minute thanks to a goal from Juventus wideman Andrea Cambiaso, while in-form Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui made it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

However, a 38th-minute red card for Lorenzo Pellegrini handed Belgium a lifeline and from there, they took control of the match.

Maxim De Cuyper pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time, with a beautifully deft touch from Trossard setting up the Club Brugge full-back to finish a wonderfully crafted set-piece.

Belgium didn’t relent after the break and in the 61st minute, Trossard grabbed a goal of his own, poking home from close range from a Wout Faes header.

With fellow European giants France in the same group, this could prove a massive point for Belgium in the race to reach the Nations League Finals.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard sends message against Italy

Trossard’s star performance against Italy comes at the perfect time after he recovered from his red card against Manchester City by scoring against Leicester City and assisting against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old was excellent all night in Rome, creating two chances, completing three of his five long passes and chipping in defensively with two tackles and four recoveries.

Leandro Trossard's game by numbers vs. Italy: 57 touches

4x possession won

3 duels won

2 touches in opp. box

2 chances created

2 tackles

1 shot

1 goal

1 assist Involved in both goals. ????#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/8tgKyDxOfL — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 10, 2024

Mikel Arteta has often sung the praises of Trossard in the past and the Belgian appears to have quickly re-established himself at the Emirates Stadium after his setback against Manchester City.

There’s no doubt that Arteta will have been watching his progress during the international break which, so far, has done little to hinder his chances of further starts in an Arsenal shirt.

