Leander Dendoncker in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are ready to part ways with Leander Dendoncker in 2025 as the midfielder is not included in Unai Emery’s plans at the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old was signed from Wolves in 2022 as part of a deal believed to be worth £13m but it has been a transfer that has not worked out for either party.

The Belgian experience and versatility came in handy to Emery in the earlier stages of last season as the midfielder was relied upon to help the Villa squad cope with the intensified fixture schedule following qualification for the Europa Conference League.

However, by the turn of the year Youri Tielemans had got his feet under the table, resulting in the former Wolves man going out on loan to Napoli for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 29-year-old’s time in Italy was a disaster as he only featured in three Serie A matches having spent most of his time on the bench.

Heading into the current campaign, Dendoncker knew his minutes at Aston Villa would be limited and therefore the midfielder opted to join Anderlecht on loan, which has gone much better.

Aston Villa ready to sell Leander Dendoncker for just £7m

Dendocker’s time at Anderlecht has gone much better than his loan spell with Napoli so far.

The 29-year-old has played five matches in all competitions for the Belgian side and has completed 90 minutes in every single one. In addition to this, the Aston Villa loanee has also obtained the captain’s armband, which could go a long way in convincing the player to stay.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Villa are ready to sell Dendoncker in 2025 and Anderlecht have the option to sign him permanently next summer for around £7m, a move the Belgian club are likely to make.