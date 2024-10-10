Man United make Champions League winner their top target, confident of getting transfer done

Ben Chilwell in action for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell their top transfer target for January and have some confidence they’ll be able to bring the England international to Old Trafford.

Chilwell, once part of Chelsea’s 2020/21 Champions League-winning squad, has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times, having had numerous issues with injuries, while he’s also not exactly looked that impressive when he has been able to return to the pitch.

It now makes sense that Chilwell might be available, and Team Talk claim Man Utd are keen on him as they look to strengthen the left-hand side of their defence after injury problems of their own in that department.

Luke Shaw has been United’s first choice at left-back for many years, and while he’s a top player on his day, he’s also had problems staying fit and has generally struggled with consistency throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Ben Chilwell transfer a gamble worth taking for Manchester United?

Chilwell could be a player worth gambling on for United at this time, even if some fans would surely prefer a different and more exciting option.

Even if there are question marks over his fitness, Chilwell can be a top player when he gets a run of games going, and a fresh challenge away from Chelsea could be just what he needs.

It seems the 27-year-old has other options as well, though, so it won’t necessarily even be that easy for MUFC to beat the likes of Juventus to his signature.

Chilwell could be the latest high-profile sale by CFC, with the likes of Conor Gallagher leaving this summer, while Mason Mount was another to swap west London for Manchester just over a year ago.

In the past, United have also signed big names like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, with mixed results.