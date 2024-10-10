(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku may find that the 2024/25 season is kinder to him than the last following on from his 2023 transfer to Chelsea.

The French international signed for the Blues ahead of the 2023/24 campaign in a £52m deal, though featured only 14 times (516 minutes) amid struggles with a multitude of injury issues.

With an injury-hit season behind him, however, the 26-year-old appears to be enjoying a significant change of fortunes following calls to improve his performance levels.

He’s since proven prolific for the Londoners, registering seven goals in 11 games (a goal every 61.42 minutes) across all competitions.

Enzo Maresca could start Christopher Nkunku vs Liverpool

Minutes have been somewhat hard to come by in the Premier League – though that could now be about to change.

It would represent a potentially bold call on Enzo Maresca’s part in light of Nicolas Jackson’s more than reasonable league form (seven goal contributions in as many games). However, one may feel inclined to wonder at the possibility of the former Leicester manager taking a risk at Anfield after observing Nkunku’s applaudable international showing.

Sofascore handed the attacker a 7.2/10 rating after amassing one key pass, completing 95% of his passes (38/40) and registering a goal (with one shot on target), in amongst 50 touches, in France’s 4-1 mauling of Israel.

Nkunku is very much the man with the golden touch at the moment and it could be exactly what the Blues need up front ahead of a tough trip to Merseyside in 10 days’ time.

Coming up against a Liverpool side with the best defensive record (two goals conceded) in the Premier League – Enzo Maresca will need his most lethal striker on the pitch.

The stats suggest that the former RB Leipzig ace is the man to trust in that regard. Only time will tell whether his manager at Chelsea feels the same way.