Euro giants fear star player has Liverpool transfer agreement for next season

Denzel Dumfries in action for Inter vs AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Inter Milan reportedly fear that Denzel Dumfries will not sign a new contract and that he may already have an agreement in place with a third party, thought to be Liverpool.

That’s according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that the Reds have made Dumfries their ideal pick to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back amid fears that he could make the move to Real Madrid.

Like Dumfries, Alexander-Arnold is also set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so we could see both of these big names moving on free transfers next summer.

Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid could be a transfer to watch out for as he’s just the kind of world class talent Los Blancos would surely love to bring to the Bernabeu, especially after the lengthy injury sustained by veteran right-back Dani Carvajal.

Denzel Dumfries transfer: Have Liverpool found their Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement?

There will surely be months of speculation ahead with this story, as it remains to be seen if LFC can still persuade their star player to put pen to paper on a new deal, while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also close to becoming free agents.

Dumfries could be an ideal option for Liverpool if Alexander-Arnold does leave, with the Netherlands international doing well at Inter and looking like someone who could be a good fit for Arne Slot’s side.

Even if it will be very difficult to replace a world class player like Alexander-Arnold, Dumfries is a similarly attack-minded full-back who would also bring plenty of experience of winning major honours.

It’s also surely important for Liverpool to factor in that Dumfries would be another free agent, meaning they could cope slightly better with the potential loss of Alexander-Arnold on a free by being able to replace him without spending a fortune.