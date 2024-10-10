Bid made: Man United will have to improve €50m + €5m offer for Arsenal transfer target

Ederson of Atalanta has been linked with Man United (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already had a bid rejected for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with an offer in the region of €50m plus €5m in add-ons being rejected by the Serie A giants in the summer.

The Brazilian has shone during his time in Italy, helping Gian Piero Gasperini’s side win the Europa League last season with an impressive win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

It can surely only be a matter of time before Ederson makes the move to an elite European club, and it seems Man Utd have already tried making a move to bring him to Old Trafford, according to the print edition of Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Ederson could be ideal for United in what has been something of a problem position for the club for some time, with a string of recent signings like Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Manuel Ugarte proving hugely underwhelming.

Ederson transfer: Could Man United face Arsenal competition?

If United do go back in for Ederson, however, they will surely face competition for the talented 25-year-old, as Arsenal could also be one to watch in the race for his signature.

TBR Football have recently linked Ederson with Arsenal and a host of other Premier League clubs, while Charles Watts spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside to discuss the probability of the Gunners making a move.

Arsenal could do with thinking about bringing in a younger midfielder to replace the ageing Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are both out of contract at the end of the season, and Watts suggested Arsenal may have discussed Ederson as an option.

Ederson would surely choose Arsenal over United right now, given the respective state of each club in the last few years, with Mikel Arteta’s side clearly on the up while MUFC struggle to get back to where they want to be.

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on Ederson’s situation in the weeks and months ahead as Atalanta have often had to cash in on star names in the past, so may do so again here.