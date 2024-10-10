England boss Lee Carsley makes two huge decisions regarding Harry Kane and John Stones

England interim head coach Lee Carsley (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man City’s John Stones is set to captain England for the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League clash with Greece on Thursday as Harry Kane will not participate in the match due to injury.

The defender will earn his 82nd cap against the Greeks and it will be a special night in the 30-year-old’s career as he leads his country out in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

The centre-back has been one of the best in the world in his position for many years and has established himself as a leader at Man City with his career at the Etihad Stadium seeing him win every trophy possible.

“It’s everything I could have dreamed of as a kid. More for my family, to be able to see me walk out as England captain is a special moment,” Stones said via Sky Sports. “One I can’t thank Lee enough for. An incredible moment for me.

“To be walking out with the armband on is an absolute honour and a moment I’ll cherish forever.”

This comes following the fitness concerns for Harry Kane after the striker sustained a knock during Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and the former Tottenham star has been unable to train with the group despite getting the green light to stay with England.

The England skipper did an individual training programme on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with Lee Carsley keen to be careful with Kane ahead of facing Greece and Finland this week.

England boss Lee Carsley rules Harry Kane out of Greece clash

Speaking to the press ahead of England’s match with Greece on Thursday, Carsley stated that he won’t take any risks with Kane but the Bayern Munich star could be available for the Finland game on Sunday.

“Harry’s nursing an injury, a small knock,” the interim England manager said via The Independent. “Something that we won’t take a chance with.”

When asked to clarify whether Kane will be on the bench at Wembley, the 50-year-old said: “We’re not ruling him out yet of the game, but he won’t start the game.

“Hopefully he’ll be in contention then for Sunday (against Finland) but, again, time will tell. It’s not something I think we should be rushing.”