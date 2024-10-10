“I’m certain of that” – Gareth Southgate already knows his Man United future

Gareth Southgate has been linked to Man United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that he will not coach in the next year amid links to Man United due to the uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s future.

The Manchester club have made a very underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign despite spending a lot of money during the summer. The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings with just two wins from seven, while the English giants have also failed to win any of their two Europa League matches.

This has created uncertainty around Ten Hag’s role as manager, which carries on from the end of last season.

The hierarchy at Man United – including minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe – met for a seven-hour meeting in London on Tuesday in a routine event, however, Ten Hag’s future was a topic of discussion.

Before the 2024/25 campaign began, Southgate was one name linked to the job at Man United but the Premier League club could not approach the 54-year-old due to his commitments with England at Euro 2024.

The former Three Lions manager left that role after losing to Spain in the final of the Euros, which now frees him up to take over at Old Trafford.

Southgate has admitted that he will not manage Man United at any point during the current campaign, even if Ten Hag gets the sack.

Gareth Southgate is taking a break from management amid Man United links

Southgate has a lot of friends on the current Man United board and has a strong chance of getting the manager’s role at Old Trafford should the Premier League club part ways with Ten Hag.

However, the 54-year-old has admitted that he will not manage a team within the next year as he wants to relax after his time with England.

Speaking at a European Club Association event in Athens, Southgate distanced himself from taking over at Old Trafford by saying via Sky Sports: “I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that.