The footballing world was rocked by news of George Baldock’s death on Wednesday.

The former Sheffield United footballer’s body was found in a communal swimming pool at his home in southern Athens, Greece.

The 12-cap Greek international was honoured ahead of England’s tie with Greece on Thursday night, with the visiting side seen posing with the 31-year-old’s shirt.

After Vangelis Pavlidis struck early on in the second half to put Ivan Jovanovic’s outfit ahead, To Peiratikó’s players went over to the touchline to pay their respects to Baldock once more.

RIP, George.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano on X: