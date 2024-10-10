Former Man United scout “can’t see” £100m target moving to Old Trafford in January

Man United will not be signing Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite was a top target for Man United during the summer and ahead of the January transfer window, former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown believes the centre-back’s price will prevent the Manchester club from making a move.

Centre-back was a position Erik ten Hag needed to strengthen ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Dutch coach saw Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt added to his squad at Old Trafford.

The French star has missed the entire opening phase of the current campaign due to injury, while De Ligt has continued to struggle along with many others at Man United since arriving in Manchester.

It is uncertain if Branthwaith would have made a difference at the Premier League giants had he completed a move during the summer as the Englishman has also been dealing with injury issues throughout the season so far.

The 22-year-old was sensational for Everton last term and that attracted the interest of clubs such as Man United and Real Madrid.

With a contract at Goodison Park until 2027, the Toffees demanded at least £100m to part ways with the defender during the latest transfer window and that has not changed coming into the winter market, reports Football Insider.

This will prevent Branthwaite from moving before the end of the season, which is what Everton would prefer as they can make a clearer decision about his future during the summer of 2025.

Branthwaite has become one of the most highly-regarded young defenders in England following his 2023/24 campaign with Everton but his price tag will turn off many clubs admits former Man United chief scout Mick Brown.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said about the 22-year-old: “Everything about him, you can see he’s a quality player and he’s got more to give because he’s playing in a struggling team at the moment.

“These clubs will be looking and thinking, he’s good on the ball, he can pass well, he’s been able to show off his defensive qualities.

“I’m sure he’ll go on to move to one of these clubs at one stage.”

“But I don’t know who would pay £100m for him, and that’s what Everton are asking for, especially in the January window,” Brown continued saying.

“There’s a reluctance to pay that sort of money for defenders. I’ve never understood it because a good defence is what can win you games.

“So no, I can’t see anybody paying £100m for him.”