Everyone in the Arsenal dressing room knew 25-year-old would be an “unbelievable” player

Many in the football world questioned Arsenal when the Gunners decided to spend huge money to bring Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium but everyone in the North London club’s dressing room knew the German would become an “unbelievable” player.

Having moved to England in 2020 to join Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen, the forward’s introduction to the Premier League did not get off to the smoothest of starts.

The German international failed to find any consistency within the chaos at Stamford Bridge but will forever be remembered by supporters of the Blues as Havertz would go on to score the only goal in Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League final triumph over Man City.

Despite this, the West London club’s fans were happy with the £65m their club received to allow Havertz to join Arsenal last summer, a move many in the football world questioned.

Mikel Arteta’s original plan was to use the 25-year-old as a number eight but the Gunners star has been thriving as a number nine in the Spaniard’s team.

Despite the questions surrounding Havertz, everyone in the Arsenal dressing room knew he would be an “unbelievable” player at the Emirates Stadium and that has proven to be the case throughout 2024.

Kai Havertz is an “unbelievable player” admits Bukayo Saka

Havertz has produced six goals and one assist across ten games for Arsenal this season and has played a big role in the Gunners’ positive start to the campaign.

His teammate Bukayo Saka expected the German to score many more before the campaign concludes next year and has stated that he had no doubts about the 25-year-old talent.

“I’ve always thought Kai’s an unbelievable player. Everyone in the dressing room did too. We’re so happy that he’s showing that,” Saka told CBS Sports via Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s going to score a lot of goals this season, mark my words.”