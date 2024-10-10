Arsenal & Chelsea battling to land Premier League winner on free transfer

Leroy Sane in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both among the main clubs pursuing the potential transfer of Bayern Munich contract rebel Leroy Sane.

The Germany international is nearing the end of his current deal at the Allianz Arena, meaning he is attracting plenty of interest ahead of potentially becoming a free agent next summer.

According to Fichajes, both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Sane, while fellow Premier League side Newcastle United could be in the mix for the former Manchester City man as well, with a move back to England looking likely for him.

Sane has shone for Bayern but he may find he’s more of an automatic starter elsewhere, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea surely set to benefit from bringing in a player of his calibre.

Leroy Sane transfer to Arsenal or Chelsea could make a lot of sense

Sane has already shown what he can do in the Premier League, winning the title as a key player for Man City earlier in his career, and it’s easy to see him having a big role in the future success of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Gunners arguably lack depth behind star player Bukayo Saka, while Sane’s versatility could also mean he can rotate with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while some fans would even argue he’d be an upgrade on those players anyway.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old could also add some much-needed experience to this youthful Chelsea squad, even if they’ve signed a lot of similar attacking players in recent times.

Noni Madueke is playing well at the moment, but remains inexperienced and inconsistent, while the jury is still out on signings like Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk.

It would be exciting to see Sane back in the Premier League again and he looks like he’d be great business on a free transfer for top teams like the ones mentioned above.