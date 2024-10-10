(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Latest Liverpool transfer news suggests that the club is looking to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, as the Reds seek to bolster their goalkeeping options amid uncertainty over Alisson Becker’s long-term future.

The urgency for depth between the sticks became more apparent after Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, suffered a significant hamstring injury in their recent match against Crystal Palace.

Alisson sustained the injury while clearing a ball and immediately went down clutching his hamstring.

Scans confirmed that the Brazilian shot-stopper will be sidelined for approximately six weeks, ruling him out of crucial fixtures against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Bayer Leverkusen.

With Alisson out, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to step up once again, having previously performed admirably as a backup several times.

However, Kelleher’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as the Irish goalkeeper has expressed his desire to leave and be a first-choice keeper elsewhere. He was linked with moves away from Liverpool last summer, but the club ultimately decided to keep him.

While Alisson’s injury has created short-term concerns, Liverpool’s interest in Mile Svilar appears to be part of a longer-term strategy. There has been growing speculation that Alisson could leave the club next summer, while Kelleher is expected to pursue a move for regular playing time.

Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot has eyes on AS Roma goalkeeper

Liverpool signed Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer as a potential successor to Alisson, but they are also reportedly exploring options like Svilar to add further depth.

According to reports from AS Roma Live, Liverpool have made initial inquiries through intermediaries about signing the 25-year-old Roma keeper, who’s valued in the region of €35m-€40m (£29.3m-£33.4m) by the Giallorossi.

Liverpool are not the only club keeping tabs on Svilar, with Newcastle United and Manchester City also reportedly interested in the talented goalkeeper. Despite the growing interest, Svilar is currently content at AS Roma, and the Italian club will only consider selling him if they receive a satisfactory offer.

As January approaches, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will move ahead with their plans to secure Svilar’s signature or focus on their existing goalkeeper options.