(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is putting on another passing clinic in England’s Uefa Nations League clash against Greece.

The Three Lions went in 0-0 at half-time after what was a frustrating half, with Greece posing a potent threat on the counter-attack.

However, one man to stand out in England white was Alexander-Arnold.

You’d forgive the Liverpool star for being distracted right now with links to Real Madrid gathering pace as he races toward the end of his £180k per week (per Capology) Anfield contract.

But Alexander-Arnold was at his usual, artistic best on the ball.

Alexander-Arnold puts on passing clinic for England

Starting a third consecutive England game for the first time in his career, Alexander-Arnold created more chances (3) than any other player on the pitch during the opening 45 minutes.

Trent also played six passes into the final third and attempted seven crosses, but despite taking all those risks, he still managed to complete 90% of his passes; which included six of seven long passes attempted.

It was those trademark long passes that really caught the eye, with supporters taking to social media to praise Alexander-Arnold for his signature move — particularly when he planted it on the head of Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, who could only head the ball over the Greek bar.

Great pass from Trent to Gordon pic.twitter.com/G1PCm9aMfu — Samñezy (@Samnezy) October 10, 2024

It’s taken far longer than anyone could have imagined, but Alexander-Arnold finally appears to be one of England’s key men.

