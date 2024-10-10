Exclusive: Liverpool identify transfer priority with two top class talents lined up

Loic Bade in action for France (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Liverpool are continuing to assess transfer targets in central defence as they prepare to make that a priority for summer 2025, with Loic Bade and Goncalo Inacio among the main candidates for that area of the pitch.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have taken a close look at both players, and they’re now emerging as the two favoured options to come in and strengthen Arne Slot’s back line ahead of next season.

Gleison Bremer had also been on Liverpool’s radar, but the Juventus defender is now injured, while Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace has also impressed the Reds and other top clubs, but could prove too expensive.

Bade, by contrast, has a £42m release clause in his contract at Sevilla, and CaughtOffside have been told that there is some confidence that Liverpool could even sign him for below that fee.

Loic Bade or Goncalo Inacio to Liverpool?

Inacio is another long-term target that LFC’s recruitment team like a lot, but he’s another who could prove expensive, so it remains to be seen if it will be him or Bade that ends up being the Merseyside giants’ number one priority.

Overall, however, there is a desire to strengthen in defence amid ongoing uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk, who will surely need replacing soon.

The experienced Netherlands international is nearing the end of his contract, and even though Liverpool are keen to discuss new deals with him and others like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it could be wise to invest in a younger player in that position as well.

Van Dijk has been a terrific servant at Anfield for many years now, but Bade or Inacio could make sense as a long-term replacement, while the club are also working to tie Ibrahima Konate down to a new deal with an improved salary as another key part of building for the long-term.