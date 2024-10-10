Man City and Barcelona target promised captaincy to keep him at European giants

Will Joshua Kimmich remain at Bayern Munich? (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are now expecting Joshua Kimmich to sign a new deal at the Bundesliga club amid speculation over his future throughout the summer transfer window.

The German star’s contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season and many of Europe’s biggest clubs are said to be monitoring his situation in Bavaria.

Reports over the summer linked Kimmich with a move to Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as it was said that the midfielder could be acquired for only £30m – a bargain for the quality and experience the Bayern star would bring.

These clubs’ interest in the 29 would increase further should he become a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign but reports out of Germany have stated that a new contract may be on the way.

According to BILD, Kimmich is expected to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich at some point this season with the Bundesliga giants promising him the captain’s role in the future.

Manuel Neuer currently has the armband and with his contract also expiring in 2025, next season could see the responsibility passed onto Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich ready to become the new Bayern Munich captain

Kimmich has been with Bayern Munich since 2015 and having made 399 appearances for the Bavarian outfit, the 29-year-old would be the perfect candidate for the captain’s role as he knows the German club inside out.

The midfielder currently has the armband for the German national team and this also works in his favour.

It is uncertain how much being captain of Bayern Munich means to Kimmich and whether this is a big factor in him remaining in Munich over exciting challenges such as Man City, Barcelona or Real Madrid, but only time will tell should he put pen to paper on a long-term contract.