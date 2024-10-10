(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui has successfully undergone a minor precautionary corrective procedure after experiencing heart palpitations, according to Sky Sports.

While the condition is relatively common, he is expected to make a full recovery and return to action within the next few weeks.

Noussair Mazraoui’s heart condition and past health issues

Mazraoui, who joined Manchester United this summer and has started all seven games so far, was substituted at half-time during the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. He subsequently withdrew from international duty with Morocco, raising concerns about his health.

This is not the first time the Moroccan international has faced heart-related issues. United were reportedly aware of his heart condition before signing him.

In 2022, after contracting COVID-19, Mazraoui developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, which sidelined him for an extended period. His recovery was closely monitored, and he made a cautious return to football, continuing his career with Bayern Munich and Morocco.

Manchester United’s season has been far from ideal, with three losses already, including heavy home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham. The club currently sits 14th in the Premier League, just 8 points from their first seven matches.

Mazraoui’s absence will likely result in Diogo Dalot returning to the right-back position, while Lisandro Martínez may be used as a makeshift left-back, given that Luke Shaw is also out injured.

Pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag

As Manchester United prepare for their upcoming match against Brentford after the international break, the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag continues to grow.

Reports suggest that the club’s hierarchy met earlier in the week, and the name of Thomas Tuchel was mentioned as a potential successor, should the club decide to part ways with ten Hag.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that while Manchester United continue to discuss things internally, nothing has been communicated with Erik ten Hag as yet, who remains fully focused on the United job.

Whether ten Hag remains in charge after the break is uncertain, as Manchester United look to find stability in what has been a difficult season so far.