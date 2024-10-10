Newcastle are trying to sell Miguel Almiron. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron has known that the Magpies have been trying to sell him for a year as the 30-year-old continues to struggle for minutes at St. James’ Park.

The Paraguay international has featured in five games for Eddie Howe’s side this season, racking up just 181 minutes of action. Almiron is not in the Englishman’s plans anymore despite having a big role during the last two seasons.

This has resulted in the Premier League club trying to sell the winger, who has become a fan favourite at Newcastle since arriving in 2019 from Atlanta United.

Almiron was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia back in January and again over the summer as Al-Shabab showed interest in the Premier League star.

Despite having a contract at Newcastle until 2026, the Paraguayan has known that the English side have been trying to move him on for a year, which may be having an impact on his performances.

Miguel Almiron knows Newcastle are trying to sell him

Speaking about Almiron during his Q&A with Newcastle fans for The Athletic, Chris Waugh has stated that the winger has been aware of his unwanted status for a year.

“Almiron had a wonderful 2022/23 — scoring 11 times — but, aside from that season, he has never managed more than four Premier League goals in a campaign,” Waugh replied to one fan.

“He did make a positive impact off the bench against Everton, but he had a disrupted summer due to his involvement in the Copa America, and he lost his starting place to a player who was already at the club, rather than a summer signing.

“The 30-year-old also knows Newcastle have been open to selling him for a year, so that is bound to have affected his performances.”