(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are reportedly looking to expand their influence in English football by acquiring a significant stake in sports streaming service DAZN, one of the Premier League’s primary international broadcasting partners.

According to Reuters, the PIF is pursuing a £760 million deal that would give them a 10% share in DAZN.

The potential investment is legal, but it has sparked debate over the growing intersection of club ownership and media interests, raising concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

Analysts have flagged concerns regarding PIF’s dual role as both the owner of Newcastle United and a potential shareholder in DAZN, which holds broadcasting rights for Premier League matches, including those involving Newcastle. This overlap raises questions about whether broadcasting decisions and coverage could be influenced by ownership stakes.

The Premier League has historically sought to maintain fairness and neutrality when it comes to broadcasting rights. However, PIF’s growing presence across both football and media sectors could blur these lines.

The PIF’s pursuit of DAZN comes after their high-profile takeover of Newcastle in October 2021. That acquisition led the Premier League to implement stricter rules regarding associated party transactions (APT), aimed at preventing clubs from securing inflated commercial deals through connections to their ownership.

The concerns about APT gained prominence after Manchester City’s legal battle over the Premier League’s rules. With City’s recent legal win in the case, clubs like Newcastle may now face fewer restrictions on commercial deals involving their owners, giving PIF more financial flexibility to further invest in the team.

What the DAZN deal could mean for Newcastle United

If the PIF successfully secures its stake in DAZN, their influence in Premier League broadcasting could give Newcastle United’s owners an even larger platform in global sports.

This potential deal signals the PIF’s growing ambition to dominate both the football and media landscapes, making them key players in shaping the future of the sport.

As the PIF continues to negotiate the DAZN deal, Newcastle United’s position within the Premier League and global football could be significantly enhanced.